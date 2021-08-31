Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $379.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $383.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.