UiPath (PATH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97.
In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $1,342,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,073,766.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
