UBS Group Reiterates “€151.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DHER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €162.82 ($191.55).

Shares of DHER opened at €118.30 ($139.18) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

