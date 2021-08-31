Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $932,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

