Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUWOY. HSBC cut Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil stock remained flat at $$0.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,806. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $772.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.