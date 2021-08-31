TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $529,000 in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,874 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $12,142,000. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,958. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.94%.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.