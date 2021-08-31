TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $2.43 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,169. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.32. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

