TT International Asset Management LTD Has $21.71 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3,674.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,651,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581,102 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 1.0% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.15% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $21,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock remained flat at $$2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,361,375. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have commented on EDU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

