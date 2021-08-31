TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $620.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,480 shares of company stock worth $118,326 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.