Truist Securities Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $390.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $367.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $355.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.01 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.16. Roku has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $172,155,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

