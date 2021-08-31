Truist Securities Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $25.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

