Truist Securiti Weighs in on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

SBCF opened at $31.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

