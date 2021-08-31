Truist Securiti Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

NYSE:EOG opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

