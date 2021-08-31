Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in The Middleby by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD stock opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $269,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,631.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,290 shares of company stock worth $1,646,659 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

