Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,231 shares of company stock worth $358,439,832 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,909.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,685.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,405.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,929.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.