Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,390. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

