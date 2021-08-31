TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up to $35.28

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.28, but opened at $38.01. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 19,614 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 74.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $2,688,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.