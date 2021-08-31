Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,242,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

