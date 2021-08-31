Tredje AP fonden Has $46.29 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 0.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $46,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $16.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,658. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

