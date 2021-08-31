Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Update

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 705,100 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the July 29th total of 1,179,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 207.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRAUF opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Transurban Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

