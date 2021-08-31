TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $121.53

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $121.53 and last traded at $120.96, with a volume of 7617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.95.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

