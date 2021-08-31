Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.57

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.44. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 580 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $815.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 73,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

