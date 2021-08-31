Traders Buy Large Volume of Support.com Put Options (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 166,345 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,188% compared to the typical volume of 7,270 put options.

Shares of SPRT opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Support.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Support.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Support.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

