Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais Acquires 3,550 Shares

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$14,520.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,945.56.

TOT traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.08. 86,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,620. The stock has a market cap of C$181.24 million and a PE ratio of -14.56. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Total Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.