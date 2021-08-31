Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais Acquires 3,550 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$14,520.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$126,945.56.

TOT traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.08. 86,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,620. The stock has a market cap of C$181.24 million and a PE ratio of -14.56. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Total Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

