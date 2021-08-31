Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TKGSY stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

