Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $115.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

