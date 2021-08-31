Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 18.5% in August

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 288,500 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 354,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $8.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

