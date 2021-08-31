Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the July 29th total of 457,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth $4,098,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 637,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 347,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,321,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,166,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $337.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.93. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

