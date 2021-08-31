Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 455,680 shares.The stock last traded at $117.26 and had previously closed at $116.18.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.76.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

