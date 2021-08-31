Thilo Schroeder Sells 24,442 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76.
- On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87.
- On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.
- On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.
- On Friday, August 6th, Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $728,539.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94.
PMVP opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $63.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $816,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
