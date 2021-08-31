Thilo Schroeder Sells 24,442 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $745,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,233 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $397,651.65.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thilo Schroeder sold 26,864 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $895,645.76.

On Monday, August 16th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87.

On Friday, August 13th, Thilo Schroeder sold 27,286 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $934,272.64.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thilo Schroeder sold 34,439 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,172,303.56.

On Monday, August 9th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,182 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $788,126.46.

On Friday, August 6th, Thilo Schroeder sold 19,900 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $728,539.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94.

PMVP opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $816,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

