The Walt Disney Company to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Walt Disney in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $6.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s FY2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of DIS opened at $179.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.80. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 295.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

