The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.6% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 161,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

