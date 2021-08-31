The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$94.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.