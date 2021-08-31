The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. 8,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,127. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

