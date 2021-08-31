The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.30. 8,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,127. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

