The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

RMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $46.07.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

