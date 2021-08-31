The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report sales of $19.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.23 billion and the lowest is $19.63 billion. The Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $78.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 billion to $79.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $82.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.80 billion to $82.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,807. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

