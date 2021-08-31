The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after buying an additional 781,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

