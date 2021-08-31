The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,572 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $111,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $149,404,000 after purchasing an additional 52,168 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,044,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.18. 4,072,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,106. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

