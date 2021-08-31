The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after purchasing an additional 130,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $412.37. 58,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,860. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.82 and a 200 day moving average of $359.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.