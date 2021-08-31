The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 572,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,688,634 shares.The stock last traded at $26.78 and had previously closed at $26.51.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Gap by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

