The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.32.

GPS opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gap will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Gap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

