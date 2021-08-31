The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan Sells 1,890 Shares

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sameer Ralhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of The Chemours stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. 778,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,750. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the first quarter valued at $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 474.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after buying an additional 1,243,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 84.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 553,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

