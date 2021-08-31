The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,888 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,112,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 568,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,569,505. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

