The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

The Cato has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The Cato has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cato stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of The Cato worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

