The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

BK stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

