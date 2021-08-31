The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in The Allstate by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $134.52 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.84.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

