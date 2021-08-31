Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $5.48 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Tezos has a total market cap of $4.70 billion and $567.63 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00011232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 47% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 887,084,521 coins and its circulating supply is 857,243,335 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

