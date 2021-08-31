Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 11,941 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $379.73. The company had a trading volume of 644,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $381.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.04 and its 200-day moving average is $320.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

