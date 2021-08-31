Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,427 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $251.57. 67,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,425. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $278,429. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

