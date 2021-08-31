Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 92,939 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1,803.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,092 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,939 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. 741,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,993,872. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

